Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. 245,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,329. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

