Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. 245,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,329. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Earnings History for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.