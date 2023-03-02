ITV plc (LON:ITV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ITV Stock Performance
ITV opened at GBX 85.68 ($1.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.33, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.85 ($1.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
