ITV plc (LON:ITV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV opened at GBX 85.68 ($1.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.33, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.85 ($1.27). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get ITV alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITV Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.