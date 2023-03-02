Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $625,218. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Itron by 666.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

