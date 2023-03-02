Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 8,772 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

