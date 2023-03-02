IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 3.6% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 8,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 26,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of IT Tech Packaging

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

