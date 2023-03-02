iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.77. 1,476,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.90. The company has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.