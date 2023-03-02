iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

