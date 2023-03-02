iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

REM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 1,575,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

