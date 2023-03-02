iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.07 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.