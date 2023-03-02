iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.38

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.379 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EMB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.72. 3,274,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $98.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,381 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

