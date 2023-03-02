iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,592,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $138,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.