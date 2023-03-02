iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 795.6% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 795.6% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBTI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,977. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

