iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTH opened at $21.97 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

