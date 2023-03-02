iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,071,000.

