iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

