iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 552,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 890,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.
