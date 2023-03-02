iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

