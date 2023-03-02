iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.