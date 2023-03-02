iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $126.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

