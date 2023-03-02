iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 7th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,788. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

