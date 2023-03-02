iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.91. 833,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 485,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.