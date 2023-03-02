Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Ronald Silver Sells 2,929 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

