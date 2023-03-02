Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline Sells 9,468 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $108,029.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 1,077,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

