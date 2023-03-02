iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson Sells 1,726 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

IRTC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. 223,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

