iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.33% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:GAZ opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.