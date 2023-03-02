InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

InvoCare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get InvoCare alerts:

About InvoCare

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 17 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorial parks, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.