InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
InvoCare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About InvoCare
