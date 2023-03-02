Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $2.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $408.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Rayliant Investment Research acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

