Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 2nd (AAN, AAPL, ACIW, AEO, AGIL, APTD, AVDX, AVGO, BOX, CKPT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 2nd:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.08) target price on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $302.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $298.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

