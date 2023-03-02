Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 2nd (AAN, AAPL, ACIW, AEO, AGIL, APTD, AVDX, AVGO, BOX, CKPT)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 2nd:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.08) target price on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $302.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $298.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

