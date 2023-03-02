Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

1/12/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2023 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 925,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Sealed Air Co alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.