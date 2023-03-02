Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.98

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and traded as low as $19.81. Investar shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 8,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Investar Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

