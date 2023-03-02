Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.49 and last traded at $293.94. 48,359,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 52,842,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average is $286.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.