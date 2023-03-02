Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VPV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 69,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.