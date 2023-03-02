Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 89,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,180. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.