Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 34,770 shares.The stock last traded at $74.41 and had previously closed at $74.37.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
