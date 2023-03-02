Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 34,770 shares.The stock last traded at $74.41 and had previously closed at $74.37.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

