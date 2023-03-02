Intrusion (INTZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Intrusion Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also

