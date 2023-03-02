inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

inTEST Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About inTEST

Several equities analysts have commented on INTT shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

