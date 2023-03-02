Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $5,468.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IKTSY. Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IKTSY opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

