Intertek Group plc (ITRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 71.60 on June 15th

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.86) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,152 ($50.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,370 ($64.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,298.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,051.92. The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,286.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,774.57 ($57.62).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

