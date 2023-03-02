Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $40.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00024884 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00052414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 495,959,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,336,397 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

