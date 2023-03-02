Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $158.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $138.28 and last traded at $137.77. 12,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 116,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

