Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $158.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $138.28 and last traded at $137.77. 12,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 116,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.
In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
