Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $126.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.
Inter Parfums Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.19. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $138.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
