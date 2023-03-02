Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.