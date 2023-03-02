Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

