Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 667 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $21,504.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,468,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 22,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $39.28.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

