Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 9,990 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.