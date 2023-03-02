Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,130 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $263,528.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 765,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,559. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 54.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.