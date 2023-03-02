Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $482,265.58 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Steven Yi sold 1,402 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $21,128.14.

NYSE:MAX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $925.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92,287 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

