Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Sells 17,837 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. 1,198,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,927. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

About Maxar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

