Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Sells $349,200.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

