Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $58,241.25 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

